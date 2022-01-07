High Court allows conditional Gangasagar fair, three-member committee to monitor – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court granted conditional permission for the Gangasagar fair This was stated by the Division Bench of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court (Calcutta High Court Order on Gangasagar Mela).

However, the High Court has set several strict conditions for complying with the Kovid rules in granting permission for the Mela (Gangasagar Mela 2022). The High Court has also constituted a three-member committee to look into whether all these directives of the High Court are being complied with in organizing the fair. The committee will consist of the chairman of the human rights commission or his representative, the leader of the opposition or his representative, and the chief secretary of the state.

The members of this committee will check every day whether the directions of the High Court are being followed in the fair or not. The committee will have the power to cancel the fair immediately if no conditions are met or the situation gets out of control.

A doctor named Abhinandan Mandal had filed a public interest litigation in the High Court seeking closure of Gangasagar Mela in the current Kovid situation. After the High Court’s verdict, he said, “The question remains whether the fair can be organized by fulfilling the conditions. What are the conditions given by the High Court? Our goal was to stop the death march. “