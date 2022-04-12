High Court directs Perth to appear before CBI by 5:30 pm – News18 Bangla

The Calcutta High Court has directed Minister of State Perth Chatterjee to appear before the CBI by 5.30 pm today. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has directed the then education minister to appear in the SLST teacher recruitment corruption case. The single bench observed that attendance could not be avoided in any way due to hospitalization or on the pretext of illness.

Following the directive, Perth Chatterjee’s lawyer has appealed to the division bench challenging the single bench’s verdict. However, the division bench of Justice Subrata Talukder did not give any verdict on the appeal till the last news was received.

