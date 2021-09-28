High Court on Bhabanipur By Poll: ‘BJP’s drama flop’, waiting for Trinamool 30 in Bhabanipur-Ray

#Kolkata: The Bhabanipur By-Election will be held on a specific day, i.e. 30 September. In a public interest litigation filed in the Calcutta High Court, a division bench of acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal on Tuesday ruled that the Bhabanipur by-election would be held on time. The Calcutta High Court is not interfering in the voting process. And then the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) came down to slam the BJP.

Trinamool leader and minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, ‘There will be a vote in Bhabanipur. They were scared. Today I respect the decision of the court We were ready from the start. The BJP was scared. We also wanted the by-elections of the rest of the centers earlier. Finally today was his announcement. The BJP is doing all this for fear of losing at that center.

Chandrima did not stop here. In a sarcastic tone towards Gerua Shibir, he said, ‘BJP’s drama has flopped Their drama will not work. Couldn’t do drama here So again he did drama in Delhi. Talked to all the municipalities. We have taken all necessary measures. I am talking to Firhad Hakim. Water storage is being monitored.

The Calcutta High Court has fined the Election Commission in the Bhabanipur by-election case for not interfering in the polls. On Tuesday, a division bench of acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj made it clear that Chief Secretary Harekrishna Dwivedi had made a mistake in writing a letter to the commission. However, the court did not give a verdict on the fine to the Election Commission. The next hearing in the case is set for November 18.

Incidentally, the BJP had raised allegations of bias against the Election Commission soon after the announcement of the by-election day at the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency. After that a case was filed in the Calcutta High Court. The plaintiffs complained that only one constituency had been declared a by-election. The court sought an affidavit from the Election Commission in this case. After submitting the affidavit, the division bench of the acting Chief Justice slammed the role of the commission. However, the ruling Trinamool Congress is relieved that the High Court did not impede the voting.