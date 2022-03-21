High Court on Mamata Banerjee Flight Problem: ‘Why the Chief Minister’s plane was repeatedly disrupted?’

#Kolkata: The Chief Minister’s plane is repeatedly facing problems. This time the Calcutta High Court (High Court on Mamata Banerjee Flight Problem) summoned a report directly to the Central Government on this incident. The High Court on Mamata Banerjee Flight Problem has directed the Center to submit a report in this regard within the next two weeks. The public interest litigant’s lawyer Feroz Edulji on Monday questioned the need for an impartial investigation. Biplob Chowdhury had filed a public interest litigation in the High Court on March 10. According to the petitioner, there was such a disturbance in the Chief Minister’s plane in 2016 as well. This time too. (High Court on Mamata Banerjee Flight Problem)

Central government lawyer Billadbal Bhattacharya told the court that guidelines would have to be sought from certain departments in this regard. The Chief Justice’s Division Bench on Monday directed the Center to submit an affidavit in this regard. The state’s Advocate General also told the court that he would state the state’s position on the matter.

Read more: The end is an era, ‘Dev’-less is CPM!

Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee visited Varanasi on March 4. He returned to Kolkata on Friday after completing his election campaign on behalf of the Samajwadi Party. The plane left Varanasi at 2:27 pm. He was accompanied by Abhishek Banerjee’s mother Lata Banerjee and his full-time security officials. It is learned that the plane derailed fifteen minutes before landing in Kolkata. The plane was shaken before landing at Dumdum Airport. The plane began to come down, swaying in both directions. It descends to about 100 meters in an instant.

Read more: CPIM was ‘changed’, Biman-Surya was dropped from the state committee! More ‘heavyweights’ on the list

A public interest litigation was filed in the bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj. The High Court raised multiple questions in the hearing of the case on Monday. The next hearing in the case is set for April 25. Earlier, Nabanna had written to the airport authorities about the incident. The incident was being investigated by the Calcutta Airport Authority.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: March 21, 2022, 13:22 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court, Mamata Banerjee