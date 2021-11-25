High Court on SSC Group D Recruitment, SSC Group D Recruitment – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: SSC under more pressure in recruitment debate. The High Court on SSC Group D Recruitment has directed the SSC to stop paying salaries for another 542 bogus appointments. The School Service Commission got temporary relief in the division bench on Wednesday. They (High Court on SSC Group D Recruitment) got 3 weeks stay on CBI investigation into the appointment of Group D irregularities. And after 24 hours, SSC is under pressure again.

A single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Thursday handed over 542 fake recruitment documents to the School Service Commission. A single bench of the High Court directed the SSC to decide on the suspension of salary after scrutinizing the documents. The Group D recruitment process in the state ended on 4 May 2019. Following the rules, no more appointment letters can be sent to anyone. It was alleged in the court that 542 Group D appointments were made after this period.

The board clarified the position with a counter affidavit that the board of secondary education did not give any appointment letter without recommendation. The single bench believes that there is an invisible hand behind the allegations of these two agencies of the education department. Therefore, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the CBI investigation. Earlier, the High Court had ordered to stop the pay of 25 bogus recruits after finding out the preliminary truth of the recruitment. The High Court today directed the SSC to suspend their salaries after scrutiny of additional 542 Group D illegal recruitment documents.

Justice Abhijit Ganguly told the court that the division bench had not given any stay on the proceedings of his single bench. Only the CBI has suspended the investigation for 3 weeks. No additional affidavit is required by either party in this case. What happened will remain the same. The SSC will take steps to stop the salaries of 542 people after verifying their illegal employment documents. The commission will send a notice to stop the pay in speed post. The track record of speed post should be kept by the commission.

After the hearing of the division bench, the single bench will hear the case again on December 9. Lawyers Sudipta Dasgupta and Vikram Bandopadhyay, appearing for the plaintiffs, told the court that the bogus recruits had already been paid in government coffers. The court directed the state finance department to be included in the case. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay said in the context of the application, the court would consider it if the finance ministry applied for inclusion in the case. Many of the lawyers are of the opinion that the High Court has actually increased the pressure by enforcing the SSC pay withholding order. The Commission has made a mistake, it is practically clear in the affidavit of the Board of Secondary Education. If the commission stops paying salaries after seeing fake appointments, the issue of corruption will be taken to court. For the time being, all parties are looking at the result of the division bench on Monday in the Group D recruitment case.