High Court on West Bengal Municipality Election: BJP’s appeal against Kolkata ‘rejected’, High Court orders 111 municipal polls!

#Kolkata: Bengal BJP’s application was not accepted. The BJP’s plea in the Calcutta High Court to hold 111 municipalities in West Bengal at once was virtually rejected. Announcing the verdict in the West Bengal Municipality Election case in the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, the division bench of the Chief Justice said that the court would not interfere in the KMC Elections 2021. Not only that, the Calcutta High Court directed to cast the votes in the shortest possible time in the shortest possible time instead of 111 municipalities.

The state government and the state election commission have been instructed in this regard. However, the court said that the case is still pending. The next hearing is on December 23. The Division Bench of the Chief Justice of the High Court said that the stay order in the Calcutta pre-poll was rejected due to constitutional obligation. However, the court directed to look into the possible schedule as per the minimum clause of 111 municipalities in the state by December 23. In other words, it is clear that none of the BJP’s petitions have gone to court.

However, on the same day, the court clarified that the High Court wants the votes of 111 municipalities of the state quickly. The argument of the state was that the situation was cowardly, all the pre-polls would be held by May 2022 after paying all the exams in March-April. The State Election Commission, on the other hand, argued that EVMs were insufficient to vote together. So it is not possible to do all the pre-polls together. According to the National Election Commission and 20 states, EVM loans did not match. Therefore, the commission also wants to vote for 111 municipalities on the basis of discussions with the state.

Incidentally, after the Kolkata pre-poll, 748 EVMs are in hand. The Chief Justice Division Bench raised the question as to why the rest of the municipality would not vote with this EVM. According to the Election Commission, at least 20,000 more EVMs are required to vote simultaneously in 111 municipalities. Which is not possible in any way. There has been a tense hearing in the High Court. But it became clear on the same day that not all the state polls were taking place simultaneously as demanded by the BJP.