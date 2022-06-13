High Court orders CBI to probe 269 teachers’ jobs – News18 Bangla

Kolkata High Court directs CBI probe into corruption in primary teacher recruitment At the same time, under the direction of the High Court, 279 people lost their jobs at once These teachers will not be able to enter their school from tomorrow Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay gave such instructions on this day

The Calcutta High Court has ruled that the second recruitment list published by the Board of Primary Education in 2016 on the basis of the 2014 primary TET is illegal. According to the list, 269 people were recruited At the same time, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed Manik Bhattacharya, president of the board of primary education, and the secretary of the board to go to the CBI office at 5.30 pm today and face interrogation.

Details coming …

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: June 13, 2022, 15:22 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court, CBI, TET