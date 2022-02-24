High Court orders second autopsy in Anis death investigation – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the Anis Khan Death Case, the Calcutta High Court has placed its confidence in the state government. At the same time, the High Court also ordered a second autopsy on Anis’ body A bench of Justice Rajasekhara Manthar also directed the family of the slain student leader to hand over Anis’ mobile phone for forensic examination. The Calcutta High Court had filed a case on the death of Anis Khan

His family has been vocal in demanding a CBI probe into Anis’ death, despite the state government forming a seat. They also turned down an offer for a second autopsy on Anis’s body or her phone. On the same day, the High Court directed that the second autopsy of Anis Khan be completed under the supervision of a district judge. Because the High Court thinks that the second autopsy is very important in unraveling this death mystery

After the second autopsy, Justice Rajasekhara Mantha directed to preserve the viscera samples of the body.

The viscera will be kept under the supervision of the district judge. According to the High Court, the investigating officer of the seat will seal the mobile phone and accept it in the presence of the family and the district judge. According to the court order, Anis’ mobile phone will be sent to Central Forensic Laboratory in Hyderabad for forensic examination. Justice Mantha also directed the High Court to be informed on behalf of the progress report of the inquiry within two weeks.

He made it clear that at the moment no outside investigative body would investigate Anis’s death.

During a hearing in the High Court on the same day, the state’s Advocate General said that the state government also wanted an impartial inquiry into the incident. The Advocate General assured the court that the state did not want to hide any culprit. He also alleged that the family of the student leader had not handed over Anis’ mobile phone to them despite a request from the SIT. They did not even allow a second autopsy As a result, seat 6 is facing obstacles while conducting investigation Saleem Khan, the father of slain Anis Khan, however, insisted on a CBI probe despite the High Court order.