High Court recommendation Manal Rajya, Chairman of SSC transferred – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Following the recommendation of the Calcutta High Court, the Chairman of the SSC was transferred Siddhartha Majumder is taking over as the new chairman in place of Shubhshankar Sarkar He is currently a professor at City College

The Calcutta High Court on Monday expressed displeasure over the role of SSC chairman Shubhshankar Sarkar in a case of irregularities in the recruitment process for ninth and tenth class teachers of SLST. Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court recommended to the state government to remove the chairman, questioning his eligibility. The court also fined the chairman of SSC twenty thousand rupees

The judge also directed the registrar of the high court to inform the chief secretary of the state about the chairman’s mistake and the court’s recommendation.

Following the order of the court, the state government replaced the chairman of SSC On the same day, Education Minister Bratya Basu also held a high level meeting on the issue At that meeting Siddhartha Majumdar was elected as the new chairman

Siddharth Babur, a professor of economics at City College, has a previous experience as chairman of the College Service Commission. He took over this responsibility two years ago That is why the education department seems to have put its trust in him Siddhartha Majumdar has been asked to take charge as the new chairman today