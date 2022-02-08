high court reprehended head master in teacher transfer case – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The High Court has issued an unprecedented order in the West Bengal UtsaShree Portal for Teachers Transfer case. On Tuesday, the High Court dismissed the headmaster and president of Barakoil High School in South Dinajpur for seven days. State lawyer Shantanu Mitra said the court had made it clear that in the case of teacher transfer (Teacher Transfer Case), the data would not be considered within the distance provided by Google Map. The distance information of the district route transport authority will be recognized.

High Court Reprehended Head Master fined Rs. Issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for transfer of 2 aggrieved teachers. The headmaster and the president handed over the required certificates (NOC) for the transfer of two teachers of Barakoil High School. Two teachers Tapas Mandal (Life Sciences Teacher) and Mostafizur Mollah (English Teacher) applied for transfer in Utsa Shri Portal for West Bengal UtsaShree Portal for Teachers Transfer. The headmaster and the president did not give NOC by misinterpreting the government rules. The headmaster of Barcoil High School and the chairman of the school management committee gave wrong information with an affidavit in the High Court. The case started at 11 am and continued till 3.15 pm.

Shuvrangshu Panda, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said the headmaster had been lying all the time throughout the case. At first the president said he farmed. He later said that he was also in government service. Justice Gangopadhyay suspected that the headmaster and the president had given NOC in exchange for money. And so, if necessary, the judge warned to investigate with DIG CID.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s remarks on the day, “Our education is in a very bad place. The village will be deserted to choose thugs! Such head teachers are incompetent. They should be transferred to Sundarbans. Their position should be degraded. Listen to this headmaster. Give the key of the school to DI. President, you will not enter the school that day either. I have never seen such a head teacher in my life. He has been lying in the High Court all day long. The creator of Pather Panchali. Where else can I find those teachers now! You understand what they are! ”

The High Court’s order is–

1) The headmaster of Barakoil High School and the chairman of the managing committee will not be allowed to enter the school for the next 7 days due to giving false information in court and breaking the rules.

2) The NOC of the two suing teachers has to be given in the court.

3) NOC for transfer of 2 teachers has to be uploaded in Utsashree portal within 24 hours.

4) The headmaster and the president will hand over the keys of the school to the district school inspector. All documents, information cannot be removed.

5) The Board of Secondary Education will initiate departmental action against the headmaster. The head teacher and the president will decide on all the steps including removal or transfer.

6) Instruct the headmaster to pay a fine of 5000 rupees.

6) The headmaster and the president will declare the amount of their own property in the High Court with an affidavit.

6) Hearing of the case after March.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: February 08, 2022, 19:58 IST

