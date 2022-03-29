High Court summons Jhaleda Congress councilor’s murder, summons case diary – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has summoned the police case diary and report, adding to the state’s uneasiness over the murder of Jhaldar Congress councilor Tapan Kandur (Purulia Councilor Murder). The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday questioned two irregularities in the investigation into the murder.

During the hearing of the case, Justice Rajasekhara Mantha commented on this day, why the charge sheet of the victim’s wife was not accepted and why it was not considered as FIR. The court’s other view is that the political conspiracy may have been hidden with the murder of the Congress councilor. Therefore, the judge directed to submit the case diary to the court.

Read more: In the midst of the Bogatui incident, the Mandal was in great danger, a big push in the High Court! What happened?

Purulia Superintendent of Police has been directed to provide police security to Mithun Kandu, nephew of slain Congress councilor Tapan Kandu. He also directed to submit a brief report of the police investigation to the court on the same day.

Kaustubh Bagchi, a lawyer representing the slain councilor’s family, told the court that successive events had shown that the ruling party was directly or indirectly involved in the incident. Be. The Congress was in the process of forming a board in support of the non-partisans.

Read more: ‘Those who go to the Prime Minister, they will lose!’ Who is the target of Firhad’s sneer?

It was further alleged in the court that the police had been pressuring Tapan Kandur to register with the Trinamool Congress even before the polls. Lawyers for the family of the slain Congress councilor have raised the finger of direct complaint against the IC of Jhalda police station.

Lawyer Kaustubh Bagchi, lawyer Riju Ghoshal, said a responsible police officer had exerted influence and made threats. And still giving. Lawyers for the slain councilor’s family said they had some audio recordings of the Jhalda police and would submit them if the court so requested.

Incidentally, Jhaldar Congress councilor Tapan Kandu went on an evening trip on March 13. At that time he was shot and killed Naka checking of the police was going on near the spot. It is alleged that the councilor did not feel the need to take the councilor to the hospital.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: March 29, 2022, 16:56 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court, Murder, Purulia