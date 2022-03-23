High Court summons report on Rampurhat case within 24 hours, watch video – News18 Bangla
The Division Bench of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court sought the report of the State Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the Rampurhat incident within 24 hours. In addition, the High Court has directed the CFSL experts in Delhi to collect samples for forensic examination from the spot.
