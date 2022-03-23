March 23, 2022

High Court summons report on Rampurhat case within 24 hours, watch video – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago


The Division Bench of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court sought the report of the State Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the Rampurhat incident within 24 hours. In addition, the High Court has directed the CFSL experts in Delhi to collect samples for forensic examination from the spot.

