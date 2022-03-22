High-level committee meeting on fire, directs to identify fire-prone areas in and around Kolkata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called for the formation of a high-level committee immediately after the Tangra fire. The meeting of the committee was held on Tuesday by state fire minister Sujit Basu. He said after today’s meeting, “I held a meeting of the high level committee which was formed on the instructions of the Chief Minister.” Minister Firhad Hakim called the meeting, but he went to Birbhum on a mission, so I was in the meeting as the minister of the office. Another committee has been formed with ADG Fire as the nodal officer. The committee has Kolkata Municipal Fire Secretary, CP and IPS veteran Tripathi.

“This committee will report to us as soon as possible,” he said. The primary task will be to identify the combustible areas in and around Kolkata. In particular, Tangra, Tapasia, Behala or Bajwaj areas will be surveyed and reported. We will also tell various business organizations to do business, we have no objection to that. But make sure the fire license and firefighting system are in place.

On the morning of this meeting, a devastating fire broke out in a paint factory in Alipore. Ten fire engines arrived at the scene. The process of extinguishing the fire begins. However, the general public complained that the fire brigade arrived late. As the area is densely populated, panic has spread among the people. Residents of the area said that the fire brigade should have come earlier.

The fire brigade has to get a lot of speed to put out the fire as it is a paint factory. Because there are many kinds of chemicals inside. However, no one was inside the paint factory when the fire broke out. The locals were trying to extinguish the fire by fetching water in buckets. Locals complained that the fire brigade arrived an hour and a half after the fire broke out. And because of him the fire spread quickly. Police DIG, Disaster Management Office reached the spot.

