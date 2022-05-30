High-Madrasa Exam Results, Find Out How, Where to See Results – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The results of Madrasa Education were released after 40 days. Examinations for High Madrasa, Alim and Fazil classes started on 7th March. The test runs until March 21. The results of these tests were released on April 30, 40 days after the end of the test. In 2021, there was a 100 percent pass rate in each exam, but in 2022, that result changed. Madrasa Education President Abu Taher Kamaruddin released the results on behalf of the West Bengal Madrasa Education Board on Monday. Also present on the occasion were Secretary Mannaf Ali and Deputy Secretary Sabana Shamim. Today, Monday, after 12 noon www.wbbme.org www.wbresults.nic.in And www.exametc.com The results can be found on the website. You can also see the results by sending an SMS to 56070 with WBBME .

This year, 5600 people took the exam in High Madasa. Among them the number of students was 1638 and the number of female students was 36224. This year, 8.02 percent have passed the high madrasa examination. Out of which 15179 male students and 32619 female students have passed. Sharifa Khatun, a student of Maldar Battala Adarsh ​​High Madrasa, has bagged the top position in the High Madrasa examination this year. His number is 8. Imrana Afroz of the same madrasa came second with 75 marks.

This year, 12084 people took the Alim exam. The number of students was 5353 and the number of female students was 621. This year, 89.7 percent have passed the Alim exam. Out of which 5050 male students and 5708 female students have passed. Mohammad Alfaz Sheikh, a student of Sultanpur Alia Senior Madrasa in Murshidabad and Mohammad Mujahidul Islam, a student of Amdanga Central Siddiquia Hamidia Rahana Senior Madrasa in North 24 Parganas have jointly topped the Alim examination this year. The number obtained by both of them is 640. Sheikh Shahid Akhter, a student of Furfura Fatehi Senior Madrasa in Hooghly, came second with 626 marks.

This year 5034 people took Fazil exam. The number of students was 2614 and the number of female students was 2420. This year, 90.6 percent have passed the Fazil exam. Out of which 246 male students and 206 female students have passed. Mohammad Alkam, a student of Maldar Daria Serajulolum Senior Madrasa, has bagged the top position in Fazil examination this year. His number is 555. Sabir Ali Mollah, a student of Aminpur KMC Senior Madrasa, North 24 Parganas, came second with 553 marks.

Published by:Pooja Basu First published: May 30, 2022, 14:31 IST

