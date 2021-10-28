High speed train will run following old rutes of Shatabdi from Howrah to Ranchi | Howrah to run this famous train! Where to go? ‘Route’ announced by Rail … – News18 Bangla

According to Eastern Railway sources, it will run from Howrah to Ranchi via Durgapur, Raniganj, Asansol, Dhanbad, Chandrapura Junction, Bokaro, Muri (Vande Bharat Express from Howrah). Railways (Indian Railways) thinks that this self-propelled engine train will be profitable if it goes the way of the century. It takes about seven and a half hours to travel from Howrah to Ranchi. Symbolic image.