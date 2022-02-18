High Tech Car Theft: Devices appearing in the open market at low prices! Your car can be stolen without opening the lock

Kolkata: Parked the car and went to the shopping mall? He came and saw the car disappear! You locked the car back in the house and entered the house. The car is locked, so I thought it was safe. But the car disappeared? With the help of sophisticated technology, hackers can easily unlock the car and steal it.

Without breaking the lock of the car, hackers can steal the car through sophisticated devices by hacking the frequency copy of the car. It can be bought at Chandni Market for only Rs 6,000 or in other markets or even online. (High Tech Car Theft Racket)

Jamtara, Bharatpur gang has already put worries on the foreheads of investigators. On top of that, this time another new method appeared in the hands of hackers As a result, in this situation, the hackers can steal your car.

How is car hacking being done?

# Frequency copy is hacked when car doors are opened or closed # Hackers hack car frequencies with sophisticated devices after copying # then hackers can open the car by reproducing that frequency. # Software with this hardware is kept on mobile or laptop. # With this low price of 6000 rupees, any hacker can easily steal a car worth one crore rupees. Which will be a cause of panic for the common people in the coming days.

There have been many such incidents abroad. It has not been resolved yet. In the same way, flight intercept can be done by capturing the frequency of the airplane in this method.

At a press conference at the Calcutta Press Club on Friday, the cyber expert showed how it is possible to unlock a locked car with a hacking device. Cyber ​​expert Sandeep Sengupta, Gulab Mandal and other prominent people were present at the press conference.

Cyber ​​experts have shown how hackers will tactfully receive sound frequencies from 100-150 meters away through RLT-SDR receivers. Naturally, this theft technology has not yet been introduced in this country, but theft has started in this technology abroad. So it will not start here, there is no guarantee that cyber experts.

Speaking at a press conference at the Indian School of Anti-Hacking, cyber expert Sandeep Sengupta said, But the government needs to regulate the theft so that thieves or miscreants do not carry out their activities effectively. Precautions must be taken. Hacking devices are very readily available in the Kolkata market. It is available everywhere at low prices. It would not be impossible to steal a car using such a cheap hardware device without downloading any hacking software. So we have to think about it from now on. “

He added, “A state-of-the-art high-tech digital forensic lab has been set up by the Indian School of Anti-Hacking at the SDF building in Sector Five. This forensic lab is very effective in preventing digital fraud.

It’s not just about preventing cheating Through this lab, many students studying related subjects will be able to learn how to work with digital fraud. That lesson will start from March 7 However, cyber experts also said that during the Corona period, people placed importance on digital transactions while under house arrest. That’s why, according to the Kolkata Police, digital fraud has increased by almost 220 per cent. Which is really worrying.

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: February 18, 2022, 19:25 IST

Tags: Car hacking, Car stealing