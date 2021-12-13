December 13, 2021

Hilsa | Kolkata News || Hilsa-shrimp cheaper than the market at the doorstep of the state, you can also get cooking items, order with one click …




* Workdays or holidays, or the guest suddenly came home, no matter what. From this time onwards, you can get hilsa, shrimp, pabda and vhetki at lower prices than at home. No time to cook raw fish? There is also ‘no problem’. Because, if you order, various items of cooked fish will reach the dining table. Courtesy of State Fisheries Department App Benfis. Image courtesy; Boiling.



