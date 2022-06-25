Hilsa Price: As soon as a new swarm of fish enters the market, the price has come down.

Kolkata: Fresh hilsa in the market. With the arrival of new hilsa, the price has come down a bit. The number of buyers has increased. Hilsa from Bratya store is now available to Bengalis. Weekend-feast is for Bengalis in this menu of Ilshegundi rain and fried Hilsa fish at home.

As soon as the trawler returned with hilsa fish, the taste of Bengalis changed. So far, I have had to satisfy the taste of milk in the store’s hilsa. Now fresh hilsa is entering the market. The price has come down a bit, but what is within the reach of the mango Bengali?

At least Ranendra Nath Mitra, a senior citizen, spent his childhood and youth in Maniktala Bazaar. At one time in Maniktala market he saw that hilsa fish was poured and sold. From eight annas to one taka, I like hilsa. Ranenbabu still can’t forget the taste of hilsa fish. Now he is living a pensionable retirement life. He says there will be sadha, but where is sadhya?

Rahmat Babu, a hilsha fish seller in Maniktala, says, “I am not picking small hilsha anymore. Now all the hilsas are fresh hilsas. The price is also low, buyers also want fresh hilsa. Fish weighing 700 to 800 starting from 600 rupees per kg. And hilsa weighing one and a half kilo is being sold at 1500 to 1800 rupees. Fish seller Mithu Mandal says, “Even a few days ago, this one and a half kilo hilsa fish was sold for 1800 to 2000 rupees. The number of buyers is also increasing due to the fall in prices.

There is still no market for hilsa fish. Still, traders are seeing a glimmer of hope at the start of the season. Maniktala fish trader Sheikh Rahmat says hilsa imports are likely to be higher this season than other years. In the last few years, due to storms and natural calamities, the import of hilsa fish has come down. So many people are seeing the light of hope this time.

Market price of hilsa fish in Maniktala market-

Hilsa fish weighing 600 to 800 grams is 600 rupees per kilo.

Hilsa fish weighing from 600 grams to one kilogram is a thousand rupees a kilo.

Fish weighing one kilo or more is 1200 to 1500 rupees per kilo.

Fish weighing more than 1500 to 1800 rupees per kilo.

The price of fresh hilsa has come down a bit as soon as the hilsa fish rises at the beginning of the monsoon season. Crowds of buyers to buy hilsa fish at Maniktala market. Fish trader Pradeep Kumar Mandal says that the import of hilsa fish started from the month of Ashar. It is expected that the hilsa season will be good this time.

