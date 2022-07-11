Hilsa will get different positions at hand! Hilsa festival is starting, find out the address Hilsa Festival in Kolkata at Baranagar – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Baranagar is mentioned in medieval Bengali literature. Therefore, Baranagar is the oldest city in Kolkata. The name of Sanjeev Chattopadhyay is equally memorable. The ancient foundation houses of this town still bear witness to the ancient history of architecture.

There is no end to the story of the Bengalis always smelling the sweet smell of Hilsa in various festivals. Throughout the ages, the Bengali nation has come to appreciate this silver grain in fish and rice. It can be said that “Rajatvarna Manohardarshan Matsyakulraj is a great hilsa.” So the main point of Sanjeev Basak and Saurabh Mandal, the two main organizers of this Hilsa festival, is that Hilsa has so much talent in one body that only with it can be made a stock of five different food items with different tastes.

Read more Arijit Singh in School: Who says he is so famous! As soon as he entered the school, he bowed to the English teacher with his hands and feet

Hilsa Paturi, Hilsa Egg Chachhari, Hilsa Vapa, Hilsa Saffron, Fenugreek Hilsa, Garlic Coconut Hilsa, Hilsa Hariyali, Hilsa Shukta, Hilsa Roasted Khichuri, Hilsa Biryani, Hilsa Palang, Hilsa Korta, Neel Hilsa! In other words, from the beginning to the end of this feast, only hilsa.

On Sunday 17th July, at the premises of Naboday Club, there will be a formal dinner from 12 noon to 10 pm! Many eminent and accomplished people of the society will be present in this program.

Published by:Pooja Basu First published: July 11, 2022, 20:35 IST

Tags: Hilsa Festival