Hiran Chatterjee: Hiran Chatterjee stirred up one decision, strong speculation about BJP MLA

#Kolkata: Banga BJP has been in tune since the assembly elections. One faction after another, the latest addition to the Banga BJP is the trend of left WhatsApp group. Big names are gradually being added to that list. And the new addition to this trend is BJP MLA from Kharagpur and actor Hiran Chatterjee. This time Hiran left the WhatsApp group of the team. Which has caused a stir in the Bengal BJP.

Although he was in the grassroots before, Hiran later joined the BJP. He also won the last assembly election from Kharagpur constituency. But since then, the BJP leadership in Bengal, especially the BJP’s all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh, has been at loggerheads with Hiran Chatterjee. According to sources, the conflict has gradually reached its climax.

In Kharagpur, the BJP’s factionalism is now a matter of daily practice. Followers of Dilip Ghosh and Hiran Chattopadhyay were even involved in the clashes. Although Hiran has a picture of Dilip Ghosh in the BJP’s hoarding in his own assembly constituency. He also complained to the top leadership of the BJP. But the allegation was of no avail.

This time, Hiran left the WhatsApp group of the team and gave a strong message. “I am not invited to any meeting,” he claimed. I have no importance in Bengal BJP. Hiran Chatterjee has hinted that Dilip Ghosh is also the target of his complaint. However, BJP state president Sukant Majumder said he was not yet aware of Hiran Chatterjee’s departure from the WhatsApp group.