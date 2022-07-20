Hit that egg broth – rice! A feast of satisfaction in the well-known menu – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Thousands of eggs, hundreds of kilograms of rice Almost always there is one or two big fires burning Be it the Khudiram Practice Center adjacent to the Netaji Indoor Stadium or the Gitanjali Stadium in South Kolkata, the picture has been the same for the past two days.

Trinamool leaders-activists-supporters from different districts have camped at various places like Khudiram Anushil Kendra, Gitanjali Stadium, Sealdah Station, Salt Lake Central Park to stay and eat. After two years, the 1st July meeting is being held at Dharmatala Naturally, the enthusiasm among grassroots workers-supporters is two-fold So as time goes on, the camps are getting overcrowded

Read more: TMC demands 10 lakh people, BJP’s 2000! The fate of Gerua Shibir is decided today

For instance, 1800 eggs were boiled and cooked in broth at Khudiram practice center on Tuesday About 6300 eggs had to be boiled there on Wednesday Egg broth is served with rice, dal and potato-pumpkin curry So leaders and workers from districts like Purulia, Cooch Behar are having two meals with satisfaction

Read more: Invited by Modi himself, the organization of Kali Puja in the state BJP is in controversy

The first line leaders of the party like Subrata Bakshi, Tapas Roy, Debashis Kumar are supervising the living and eating of the leaders and workers.

On the other hand, the picture is the same at Kasbar Gitanjali Stadium There is also egg broth with rice as the main dish Along with dal Gitanjali Stadium has also provided accommodation for about twenty thousand people Sushant Ghosh, Borough Chairman of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, said that if space is not available in the stadium, accommodation will be arranged for local clubs, communities, workers and supporters.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 20, 2022, 14:00 IST

Tags: 21 July, Mamata Banerjee, TMC