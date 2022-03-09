H&M India launches H&M HOME in the country

H&M India is delighted to launch H&M HOME with a digital store on hm.com and through the e-commerce platform Myntra. Furthermore, H&M HOME will soon be introduced via H&M India’s existing store in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj.

“We are very excited to finally launch in India. At H&M HOME, we are driven by our desire to make great design available to everyone in a sustainable way and offer products that enable people to be inspired and to express their own personal style in their homes. We simply can’t wait to introduce Indian interior lovers to the world of H&M HOME”, says Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, Head of Design and Creative, H&M HOME.

H&M HOME is a design-driven interior and lifestyle destination, offering fashion-forward decor and accessories for every room and style, with quality and attention to detail at its core. H&M HOME has launched in India with concepts which are divided into different rooms of the home: Livingroom, Bedroom, Bathroom, Kitchen and Kid’s room. The assortment ranges from timeless dinnerware and high-quality bed linen to modern textiles and stylish storage solutions.

“We are glad to finally bring H&M HOME to India and see it as an excellent complement to H&M’s existing offering. While fashion is in our heritage, H&M HOME takes the world as their source of inspiration and we hope many people will be able to find something they like in the collections, which include everything from classic basics to the latest trends at an affordable price point,” shares Amit Kothari, Regional Marketing and Communications Manager, South Asia, H&M.

H&M HOME is launching with the spring 2022 collection which will offer comforting and bohemian chic details that call for soft simplicity. As part of the range, you will see printed cushions in organic cotton and stylish baskets made with FSC certified rattan. Abstract sculptural vases and accent pieces in glass add mood-boosting elements to rooms, along with pastel-coloured scented candles in edgy shapes.

The price range starts from INR 149 for beautiful pieces such as small plates, bowls and mugs and INR 7,999 for decor accessories in both soothing neutral tones and seasonal colourways.