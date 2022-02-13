Hogg Market: Kolkata Good news

#Kolkata: The renovation of the century-old Hog Market will begin this year. Jadavpur University will give the final survey report next week. After that the Calcutta Municipality will start the work of reform. The hog market is buzzing with the body of one and a half hundred years old. The municipality will carry out the renovation work while maintaining the British architecture.

Not the market together with the natives. It was with this in mind that Sir Stuart Hogg, Chairman of the Calcutta Corporation, came to be. That thought of 181 took shape in 184. This one storey market is made up of 2000 shops. Victorian Gothic architecture The market was built by the East India Railway Company.

That is why there are many similarities between the architecture of this market and the architecture of Howrah station. The Calcutta Municipality wants to renovate the market while maintaining this architecture. The Jadavpur University authorities have also discussed the matter with the Calcutta Municipality Heritage Committee.

Kolkata Municipality Mayor Parishad Heritage Swapan Samaddar said the Heritage Committee has already held discussions with the Jadavpur University authorities. The 150-year-old heritage market will be renovated while preserving its heritage and architectural heritage.

147 years of Hog Market. The market was renamed Hog Market in 1903 after Sir Stuart Hogg. At that time only gentlemen used to enter this market on horseback. With the passage of time, Hog Market took the form of New Market. New building is built. According to the architecture of Richard Raskel Bain of the old Hog Market, Victorian Gothic architecture has become obsolete.

The Calcutta Municipality has repeatedly reformed this traditional market. But it is nothing more than a pair-tappi. This time Hog Market will be renovated on the advice of technology experts from Jadavpur University. Initially, the Jadavpur University authorities have visited Haq Market and are finalizing the survey report on how the market can be reformed keeping in view its heritage.

The report of this survey will be received by Kolkata Municipality in the month of February. Amiruddin Bobby, Union Parishad of the Market Department of the Calcutta Municipality, said that the Jadavpur University Expert Committee has already submitted its preliminary report and they will submit the final report to the Kolkata Municipality by February.

The scope of the hog market has increased. At present there are more than five thousand shopkeepers in New Market. Most of the old market roofs are dilapidated. Finally, the businessmen are welcoming this initiative of Kolkata Municipality on the path of radical reform keeping the tradition. Uday Sahu, general secretary of the Newmarket Traders Association, said: “We have repeatedly approached the mayor of Kolkata Municipality.

A number of municipal workers live on the traditional roof of Hog Market. The temporary staff quarters have been set up in the heritage building without heeding the rules of heritage. The first hurdle in renovating the building is the rehabilitation of these workers. Uday Sahu, a businessman from New Market, complained that the upper part of Heritage Market was inhabited by municipal workers. And there are virtually no rules for maintaining the heritage market. As a result, the existence of this market could be in crisis soon.

Mayor Parishad Bazar Amir Uddin Bobby has assured that he will make that arrangement following the advice of Jadavpur University. There will be no more staff accommodation on the roof of this market. They will be removed and transferred to Baliganj, the mayor’s council said.

According to a preliminary report by the Calcutta Municipality, the expert committee of Jadavpur University has suggested reducing the load on the roof of the market. The expert committee is emphasizing this roof treatment the most. It is said that the renovation work of the cylindrical cell roof made during the British period will remain intact and a lot of money will be required for this renovation work. Some parts of the market may be closed for this purpose. The final report is in the final stages of outlining the renovation of the old architecture.

Published by:Suman Majumder First published: February 13, 2022, 17:30 IST

Tags: Kolkata Market, Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Kolkata Municipality