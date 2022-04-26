HOICHOI CELEBRATES ITS UPCOMING WEBSERIES MON2 PILOT
By Rahul Kuila:- Hoichoi is the leading Bengali Entertainment Platform with over 2,000+ hours of Movies, 100+ Original Series, Films, Shorts, Docu-Series, and more. Hoichoi is organising a celebratory press conference for its much-anticipated and awaited Webseries Mon2 Pilot in presence of its lead star cast of the show – Saurav Das, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Chandreyee Ghosh, Alivia Sarkar along with the director of the show Debaloy Bhattacharya and
Music director Amit.
Director Debaloy Bhattacharya along with the entire cast and crew will showcase the path-breaking treaser and talk about the trailer and the WebSeries.
The buzz- worthy song of the series and the heartbreaking amthem of the season ‘Kotota Tomar Chilo‘ was performed by Ishan Mitra.