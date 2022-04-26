April 26, 2022

HOICHOI CELEBRATES ITS UPCOMING WEBSERIES MON2 PILOT

3 hours ago admin

By Rahul Kuila:- Hoichoi is the leading Bengali Entertainment Platform with over 2,000+ hours of Movies, 100+ Original Series, Films, Shorts, Docu-Series, and more. Hoichoi is organising a celebratory press conference for its much-anticipated and awaited Webseries Mon2 Pilot in presence of its lead star cast of the show – Saurav Das, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Chandreyee Ghosh, Alivia Sarkar along with the director of the show Debaloy Bhattacharya and
Music director Amit.

Designer dress by – Basa by Sumesh &
Styling by – subrata ray ,Make up by – baban Islam

Director Debaloy Bhattacharya along with the entire cast and crew will showcase the path-breaking treaser and talk about the trailer and the WebSeries.

The buzz- worthy song of the series and the heartbreaking amthem of the season ‘Kotota Tomar Chilo‘ was performed by Ishan Mitra.

