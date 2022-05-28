Holistic Nutritionist Nikhil Chaudhary Launches ‘The Burning Solution’, a Book That Will Help People Treat Acidity Naturally

Nikhil Chaudhary, a globally renowned holistic nutritionist and wellness coach, has launched his book The Burning Solution that aims to help people treat heartburn, commonly known as ‘acidity’, naturally. The book emphasises how natural foods and simple lifestyle changes can reverse acidity and heal our body.

Through this book, Nikhil, an expert in reversal of diseases, highlights the need to treat heartburn, which at the outset seems like a simple problem but can actually cause a lot of internal issues in the long run.

Occasional acid reflux isn’t usually associated with long-term effects or serious complications. However, if acidity occurs frequently and is left untreated, it can lead to conditions such as oesophagitis, ulcer and Barrett’s oesophagus. People with frequent episodes of acidity are at an increased risk for oesophageal cancer too. Frequent heartburn issues can also lead to stress, lack of confidence and anxiety about one’s health and future.

People from different walks of life, all over the world, suffer from severe acidity attacks—students trying to crack competitive entrance exams, people working on night shifts, home-makers, harried mothers and pregnant woman. People undergoing treatment for ailments such as cancer and infections too experience acidity. This hinders the treatment process and also dampens their spirit to fight back.

The Burning Solution will greatly benefit these people and help them fight acidity in an easy manner and heal the body—through natural foods that people have been consuming all their lives with simple lifestyle modifications.

Nikhil Chaudhary, Holistic Nutritionist and Author says, “The methods discussed in this book and the videos course prescribed are scientific and based on my experience with hundreds of patients in the last decade or so.”

The book recommends the foods that one must consume and avoid while facing acidity issues along with scientific explanations. The dietary methods suggested in the book are easily doable anywhere, anytime.

The book prescribes both a plan for immediate relief and a long-term solution. The immediate plan is to gain control of one’s health and prevent anxiety whenever acidity strikes. The long-term solution involves avoiding recurrence and achieving holistic health—that is being able to eat everything without causing any acidity symptoms and getting rid of medication.

“Acidity has to be treated the correct way. Unfortunately, people look to the internet and social media for commonly adopted methods and suggestions, which are the exact opposite of what they should be doing. People worldwide continue to suffer from acidity due to misdiagnosis of symptoms and mistreatment. This book is my humble contribution to create awareness and spread the right knowledge,” says Nikhil.

Nikhil Chaudhary, Holistic Nutritionist and Author adds, “We must be able to lead a stress-free life, with the freedom of choice. Eating food of our choice should not be a scary phenomenon. And fasting should not lead to acidity symptoms. Medicines must not become a permanent part of our lives. Most importantly, we should feel confident and reassured about our health. All this can be accomplished easily and naturally. My book is all about reaching this state of comfort and confidence.”

The Burning Solution, which was released on Amazon recently, is poised to hit the bestsellers’ list soon. The book is available on Amazon.in, Amazon.com, Flipkart.com and Notionpress.com in the e-book and paperback formats.

About the Author: Nikhil Chaudhary has an experience of more than a decade helping patients, from over 43 countries, in reversing diseases through diet. As a holistic nutritionist and a wellness coach, Nikhil encourages people to heal their bodies naturally through food and lifestyle. He is a regular speaker at corporate firms and other forums on topics of diet and disease reversal.