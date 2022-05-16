#Kolkata: After a tripartite meeting on Sunday, it was decided that two houses in Durga Pituri Lane would be demolished, besides the dangerous houses declared by the municipality may also be demolished. Residents of Durga Pituri Lane had been preparing for the demolition since Monday morning. Residents of house number 16 and house number 18/1 in Durga Pituri Lane are given time from 9 to 10 in the morning by KMRCL, the company in charge of metro construction. The demolition of the house was also announced from 11 am on behalf of the organization. As soon as the sun rose in the morning, the members of the house No. 16 and No. 18/1 of Durga Pituri Lane started gathering the crowd.

Read more – Pallavi’s fixed deposit nominee Sagnik, ‘bought flat with daughter’s money’, alleges Pallavi’s family

The members of the two houses went home after getting permission after wearing the helmet provided by Metrorail. Residents began to take out almost everything in the house one by one to protect the last possessions. Residents are seen to keep leisure time out of the daily necessities of life. Residents of Durga Pituri Lane had to leave the two houses with the leisure companion musical instrument from the Pujo idol of the house. Shankar Bhuiyan, a resident of 18/1, Durga Pituri Lane, was seen on the roof of the house throwing away bread made from the kitchen.

Read more – Cursed area! Pedestrians are also instructed to wear helmets on this road in Kolkata

According to the residents, there is not only money or furniture in these houses, there are memories and emotions of many days involved in these houses. As soon as the hands of the clock went to the house at eleven o’clock, it was seen that the engineers were coming to the house number 16 and 17/1. There is also a video camera to take pictures and measure the tape. The footage is stored with video cameras to record the current condition of the houses. The reason for measuring with a ribbon is to understand the dangerous part of the house and to discuss how to break it. Because at present the condition of more than one house in Durga Pituri Lane is not good. During the demolition of those two houses, different parts of the house were measured on Monday to ensure that the other house was not damaged. Sources said that if these two houses are partially demolished, the demolition work will not be done if the house is free from danger, but if it is not free from danger, the houses at 17 and 18/1 of Durga Pituri Lane will be completely demolished. Meanwhile, the house No. 15 at Durga Pituri Lane had earlier been declared as a dangerous house by the Kolkata Municipality. In 2019, 23 houses were demolished or demolished, this year if 2 more houses are demolished, the number of demolished houses is 25.

Susovan Bhattacharjee

Published by:Uddalak B First published: May 16, 2022, 19:55 IST

Tags: Metro Rail