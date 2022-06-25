Home Stay | Assembly Session || State’s ‘Home Stay’ to be first in the country in 6 months: Tourism Minister

#Kolkata: Home stay is now the most sought after item in the tourism industry. You can stay in a home-like environment while traveling. At the same time with the people there to visualize the regional food, culture, art. ‘Home stay’ is becoming popular day by day because everything is available under the same umbrella. On the other hand, ‘Home Stay’ is also popular among the people of the area as it can earn good money by entertaining guests. And by popularizing this ‘home stay’ service, the state wants to kill two birds with one stone by tourism and employment. That is why the government has encouraged ‘home stay’. On the one hand, the government is improving such infrastructure. The people of the area are being helped in different ways. Although ‘Home Stay’ is running all over the country, West Bengal is not lagging behind.

Read more: Just a mango 500 rupees! Not tasting, seeing the taste of the city dwellers, do you know mango?

Replying to an additional question in the question and answer session in the Assembly on Thursday, Tourism Minister Indranil Sen said, “Our state ‘home stay’ is number four in the country. The government wants to make it better.” Within six months, ‘Home Stay’ will be number one in the country. “Tourism plays an important role in employment.

Read more: Radical weather change! Heavy storm-rain today in Kolkata-South Bengal, where will be how much rain?

But a few months ago the industry began to slowly turn around. Many could not get out of the house as a result of the long lockdown. But now that situation has changed. There is an urge to travel among the common people. Darjeeling, Digha has virtually no place to store sesame. In addition to all these popular places, several new places are being discovered. The government is encouraging the creation of ‘home stays’ in all those places. According to informed sources, there is no huge cost in ‘Home Stay’. Good service with less capital. On the one hand, people in those areas will be able to earn some money, on the other hand, people will be able to travel at a relatively low cost.

UJJAL ROY

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: June 25, 2022, 15:06 IST

Tags: Home Stay, Indranil Sen.