home tutor allegedly molested student in baguiati – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Home teacher’s notoriety! Twelfth grade science student has been charged with slander, indecent remarks and obscene gestures at Baguiati police station. The incident took place in Jangra area.

The student’s family alleges she was released several months ago after learning of the tutor’s behavior. But the teacher’s fame did not stop! Allegedly making obscene gestures and making obscene remarks while passing in front of the house or at different times on the roadside! According to the family of the student, yesterday the teacher grabbed the student by the hand in the street and touched her body. After telling the whole story at home, the family of the student lodged a written complaint against the teacher at Baguiati police station. Police of Baguiati police station have started investigation into the incident.

Read more: Allegation of attempted rape of teacher against headmaster, teacher arrested in Bangaon

On the other hand, the head teacher was arrested for trying to rape the teacher. Akshay Kumar Biswas, the headmaster of Kalopur Anand Sangha Primary School in Bangaon, North 24 Parganas, lodged a complaint against the school’s co-teacher on October 6 last year. The teacher alleged that the 40-year-old headmaster tried to rape her, along with allegations of financial fraud and constant threats! The teacher lodged a written complaint against the teacher at Bangaon police station. Police launched an investigation based on the allegations. Headmaster Akshay Kumar Biswas was arrested from Champaberia area of ​​Bangaon on Wednesday night. Dhrita was produced in Bangaon sub-divisional court on Thursday.

Read more: Parents are amazed to see the report card! Controversy erupted in Benazir’s ‘step’ in 3 famous schools in the city

Besides, an eighth grade student was allegedly picked up from her house in Malda and attempted gang-rape. The family of the minor accused the four youths of attempted gang rape. The incident took place in Charsujapur area of ​​Vaishnavnagar police station in Malda. Nirjatita was rescued in a sick condition. Police have arrested two neighbors in the incident. The fugitives are two more accused. According to the family of the minor, 4 youths forcibly entered the house at night and took away the girl. The minor was taken to a nearby garden. Nirjita’s family lodged a complaint with Vaishnavnagar police station. The student has been kept in a government home for the time being. The family of the student demanded severe punishment for the accused. Police have filed a case under the Kidnapping and Pokso Act.

Anup Chakraborty

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: April 21, 2022, 14:44 IST

Tags: Baguiati