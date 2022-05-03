Homecoming on Canal South Road is the new office of Trinamool – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: From today, the address of Trinamool Bhaban has changed for the next few years. Building moved from 36G Tapasia Road to LA / P-1 / A Canal South Road. And this is the address of the new building for the Trinamool Congress workers. Take the EM Bypass and turn left at Science City towards Chingrighata. And the new Trinamool building is a short distance from this metropolitan Durga house.

The four-storey green house was entered on this day. Pujo Sarlen is a veteran politician and Minister of State for Agriculture Shobhandev Chatterjee. And in this new building today, Tuesday, almost all the leaders and workers of the grassroots were present. 13 pictures drawn by Mamata Banerjee are setting an example in Naya Bhaban. The elevator and stairs are just below the state president’s house on the ground floor And in every step of that ladder there is a picture drawn by Mamata Banerjee According to sources, the paintings were painted by Mamata Banerjee for an exhibition in 2004.

From there, some pictures have been collected and kept for exhibition A picture of Kalipratima of Kalighat has been kept on the ground floor of the state president’s house Reception 7 on the right of the first floor of this new temporary building State President’s House 6 on the left After that there are multiple rooms on each floor, conference room, meeting room. However, Mamata Banerjee will decide who will sit on which floor and in which room. Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Bandyopadhyay came to Naya Bhaban at around 2 in the afternoon. Secretary General Perth Chatterjee, Subrata Bokshi, Arup Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya and many other leaders and activists were present. Shovandev Chatterjee was the priest on that day. On the ground floor of the office, pujo was recited in the office of the state president. The senior and junior leaders all sat together and joined the puja ceremony on this day. Mamata Banerjee will hold the state committee meeting on the 5th in this new building.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: May 03, 2022, 16:07 IST

Tags: AITMC, Trinamool Congress