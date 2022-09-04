Honble Governor of West Bengal, Shri La. Ganesan, lays foundation stone for ICAI Centre of Excellence

The Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal and Manipur, Shri La.

Ganesan, formally laid the foundation laying stone for Institute of Chartered Accountants of

India’s (ICAI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Rajarhat New Town, Kolkata, by unveiling a

plaque. A Bhoomi Pooja ceremony was performed which was attended by the Hon’ble

Governor of West Bengal, President, ICAI, CA (Dr.) Debashis Mitra, Vice-President, ICAI, CA

Aniket Sunil Talati, ICAI members, guests and dignitaries.

“The Centre of Excellence, which would be an academic and research hub, is expected to be

completed by the first half of 2024 with a capacity to handle five hundred students and

other professionals. The CoE complex would be a green building with modern amenities and

hostel facilities,” said CA (Dr) Debashis Mitra, President, ICAI.

“ICAI is planning to give free auditing tools to the members to combat the challenges of

artificial intelligence and go for audit in a situation where the technology has to be changed

and put in place a new ecosystem,” CA (Dr) Mitra said.

ICAI, established by an Act of Parliament in 1949, has nearly eight lac students and over 3.6

lac members at present.