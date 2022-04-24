Hon’ble Ms. Justice Indira Banerjee Inaugurates India’s First Teladoc Telemedicine Consultation Clinic in Kolkata by Meenakshi Mission Hospital

Hon’ble Ms. Justice Indira Banerjee, Supreme Court of India, inaugurated

India’s first Teladoc Telemedicine Consultation Clinic at Elliot Road, set up by Meenakshi Mission

Hospital, Madurai. Also present on the occasion were Guest of Honor Sh. Narayan Swaroop Nigam,

Principal Secretary – Health & Family Welfare Dept., Govt. of West Bengal, and Dr. S Gurushankar,

Chairman, Meenakshi Mission Hospital & Research Center, Madurai.

The clinic is equipped with Teladoc, considered the world’s most advanced telemedicine platform, which

is currently being used by 6 of the 10 best hospitals in the world (the 6 hospitals are- 1. Mayo Clinic-

Rochester, 2. Cleveland Clinic- USA, 3. Massachusetts General Hospital- USA, 4. Charite-

Universitatsmedizin- Germany, 5. The Johns Hopkins Hospital- USA, 6. Sheba Medical Center- Israel). In

India, Meenakshi Mission Hospital in Madurai is the first and the only hospital using this technology. It

will allow patients in Kolkata to consult directly with best doctors from 45 different medical specialties

of Meenakshi Mission Hospital in Madurai for diagnosis, consultation, and treatment. The hospital,

established in 1985, is one of South India’s biggest healthcare institutions with 1,000 beds, and a

pioneer in telemedicine in India.

Said Dr. S Gurushankar, Chairman, Meenakshi Mission Hospital & Research Center, Madurai: “Such

advanced teleconsultation clinic was much needed in Kolkata. Every year, many patients from West

Bengal come to our hospital for treatment. This facility brings us closer to people in the state looking for

high-quality medical care at affordable cost. Teladoc, a global leader in whole-person virtual care, is

considered the world’s most advanced telemedicine platform. We are the only hospital in India to set up

a telemedicine centre based entirely on Teladoc. We are now setting up exclusive telemedicine centers

in select locations across the country, from where patients can connect with experts from various

specialties at our hospital. They can avoid unnecessary travel. Besides, the cost of availing services of a

tertiary hospital in a tier-II city like Madurai is much less than comparable facility in a big metro.

Thousands of patients from West Bengal will benefit from our Teladoc-equipped teleconsultation center

in Kolkata.”

Powered by the Internet of Things, Teladoc enables specialists of Meenakshi Mission to provide out-

patient consultations; check the vital health parameters of patients in real time and carry out clinical

examinations. The health records of patients are stored on the platform for easy retrieval by specialists.

The technology can process patient data to help doctors arrive at better clinical decisions. The cameras

and display monitors connected to the Teladoc platform make patient-doctor interactions very effective.

Six specialists can come together remotely at the same time to diagnose and consult a patient.

Said Dr. S Gurushankar, Chairman, Meenakshi Mission Hospital & Research Center, Madurai: “We

have been offering telemedicine services since the last 15 years, benefitting over one lakh patients so

far. Our telemedicine department is based entirely on the Teladoc telehealth platform, empowering us

to extend our specialty services to patients across India with superior outcomes. Specialists can also

cross-consult regarding a patient and even connect with doctors in other countries.”

Added to the above, Dr Gurushankar, said, “After consulting with the doctor via Teladoc and basis the

diagnosis, patients can visit Meenakshi Mission Hospital in Madurai to receive specialized treatment and

surgeries at an affordable cost.”

The Teladoc telemedicine department at Meenakshi Mission Hospital is now taking the technology from

episodic, acute care to ongoing monitoring of chronic conditions, wellness, and prevention. The hospital

was the first healthcare institution in India to deploy self-driving Teladoc health robots two years ago to

enable doctors to provide virtual care to patients when the Covid-19 pandemic was raging.