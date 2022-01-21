Honeytrap | Kolkata News || Honeytrap city prominent doctors! How are the fraudsters spreading the net? Like the experts …

#Kolkata: Doctors in the grip of honeytrap in the city! Attempts have been made to victimize not one but two or four doctors. So what is the target of high profile doctors?

Complaints of blackmail with intimate moments of making friends on social media are not new. This time in that cycle Bharatpur gang’s paw! Which is what the detectives are thinking. Bharatpur in Kolkata, this new cycle of the Jamtara gang has taken hold. Attempts to blackmail and defraud golfgreen pediatricians by making video calls. According to the victim’s doctor, an attempt was made to blackmail her on social media with an intimate moment with a video call and an indecent offer.

He received a video call on Sunday, January 17, at 10.37 am. He was then looking at the patient in the chamber of Shyamnagar. He received the video call. Because in extreme cases, video calls are now the only hope. But when he receives a video call, he first sees a black screen. But from the other side of the screen he was being asked in Bengali if he could see. The doctor answered ‘no’. Within 3-4 seconds, a nude picture of a beautiful young woman came on the doctor’s mobile. According to the doctor, the girl introduced herself as Ritwika Sharma. After that, the doctor hung up the phone. Meanwhile, after the incident, he returned home after work. Then at 1.40 pm he was called by the name of Delhi Crime Branch. From there, he was informed that he had behaved indecently with a girl, so he received a complaint from the police.

Read more: There was friendship in the throat! Grandpa and brother were killed by that friend! There is a lot of excitement in Mirzapur

The doctor dismissed the allegations and said he had not done anything like that. The man identified himself to the police and said, ‘The girl hanged you, your video has gone viral. Your family is over. ‘ “I didn’t talk that way,” the doctor said. The man, then introduced to the police, said, ‘Your family will end up in a 40-second video. Facebook, YouTube, Twitter have spread ‘. The doctor, however, fought back. He made it clear, ‘I did nothing. I will not have any problem. He was then sent a 40-second video. But he did not download it. The doctor then shared the whole incident on his social media. And you can know that his other medical friends also have the same experience. Another friend of the doctor, the doctor was also released due to some awareness.

Read more: Bar dancer-bar singer’s love was frozen! Late night fruit is deadly …

A general physician in Dumdum also accused Blackmail of trying to make obscene offers by making video calls. Over the last one month, he has received video calls 4/5 times. But he did not catch the video call. He said he did not take video calls without prior appointment. After his friend the doctor shared his experience on social media, the doctor from Dumdum also saw the video call coming from that number for the last one month. Although he did not catch up, Barat survived. He claims that this cycle can be stopped by one’s own awareness.

In this regard, Pallab Kanti Ghosh (former intelligence chief of Kolkata Police) said, “Criminals are advanced in technology, the police follow the technology and track the case. Behind it is Bharatpur gang. It’s not okay to make a video call without a known number. It’s a danger to those involved in emergency services. In that case, stickers should be stuck on the front camera of the phone so that no one can record video on the contrary. “

Lawyer Anirban Guha Thakurta said, “Such blackmail allegations can be prosecuted under multiple Acts including 6, 7. How is this loss trap happening? According to experts, there are two ways to commit fraud. He sent a friend request by opening a fake Facebook profile with the enchanting picture of the young lady.

Last year, actor Anukush’s PA Amit Sarkar committed suicide. He also fell into the trap of loss trap. Hundreds of people are being deceived in the same way, sometimes by the youth of Patuli, sometimes by the doctors of Phulbagan. Detectives, block unknown numbers. Avoid video chat. Stickers can be affixed to the front camera of the mobile so that no one can record your picture. Don’t be shy, complain to the police. Do not share your number with strangers. Do not click on any link.

Arpita Hazra

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: January 21, 2022, 21:05 IST

Tags: Kolkata