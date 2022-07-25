Hoogly Tribal Artists will take part in Droupadi Murmu’s Swearing In Program Companion Dhamsa-Madal! Tribal artists of Hooghly will be present at the swearing-in ceremony of the President – ​​News18 Bangla

#New Delhi: Draupadi Murmu is going to be a resident of Raisina Hills from today. India’s first indigenous woman President. In the swearing-in ceremony, along with tribal artistes from different parts of the country, Raredaddy Lakchar Gaonta cultural group of Bainchi, Hooghly, was invited. 27 members of the team left for Delhi on Sunday morning train by Purba Express. Today they are at the swearing in ceremony of the President. They are happy to be invited to this event (President Oath Taking Ceremony).

They are ready to welcome the new president with Dhamsa, Madal. Draupadi Murmur is sixty four years old. Draupadi Murmur was born on June 20, 1958. He was born in Aparveda village of Mayurbhanj, Odisha. He then graduated from a college in Bhubaneswar. According to the villagers, Draupadi Murmur was born in a very ordinary tribal family. She was the first woman in her village to come to college in Bhubaneswar.

From 1979 to 1983, Draupadi Murmu worked as a junior assistant in the Irrigation and Power Department of Odisha. Then from 1994 to 1997, he was an honorary assistant teacher. Then Draupadi Murmu joined BJP in 1997. In 2000 and 2004, Draupadi Murmu became an MLA from the Rairangpur assembly seat of Odisha as an NDA candidate. He was the Fisheries and Livestock Development Minister in the BJP-BJD coalition government of Odisha. Draupadi Murmu also handled the organizational responsibility of BJP. Draupadi Murmu became the Governor of Jharkhand in 2015. He was in that position till 2021. She was the first woman Governor of Jharkhand. He has a long experience of political life. He also has the experience of working as a governor (President Oath Taking Ceremony).

From party positions to the Legislature, from there to the Governor’s office. Draupadi Murmu handled the responsibilities efficiently at all levels. In 1997, he won the by-election and became a councillor. He also got the responsibility of the Vice Chairperson of Rairangpur Municipality. According to the notification of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Draupadi Murmu, the 15th President of the country will take oath today at 10:15 AM. Chief Justice NV Ramana will administer the oath to him. The ceremony will be held in the central hall of the parliament. 21 Gun salute will be given to the new president. And this group of Hooghly will be present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ceremony along with tribal cultural groups from different parts of the country.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 25, 2022, 09:07 IST

Tags: Draupadi Murmu, President of India