Horrible beeline! ICF coaches have increased the impact of accidents, experts say – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: The severity of the accident increased in the coaches of Mandhata period. If there was an LHB or Link Hoffman Bush coach of modern technology, many losses could have been avoided. The use of the coach (Bikaner-Guwahati Express train accident) started little by little since 2000. But, why the special coach could not be fully introduced so far? One train accident after another in the country has raised that question again AC 2 Tier Room, AC 3 Tier Room 2, Sleeper Coach 12, Unreserved Room 4, Women’s Room 1, Luggage-Disabled Room 1 (Bengal Train Accident).

Read more-Mainaguri incident is unfortunate, the injured are being treated quickly! Concerned tweet of the Chief Minister

Old car on which train?

– There are old coaches on Indore-Rajendranagar Express – There are Indore-Pune Express – Old coaches on Indore-Nagpur Express and Shipra Express also have fixed speed limits for such blindness compartments.

Speed ​​restriction

– The maximum speed of the train will be 6 km per hour

As a result, it was not possible for the train to run faster than the ban. Having a German technology LHB or Link Hoffman Bush coach can greatly avoid the horrors of an accident. What are the specialties of this coach?

Let’s take a look at the benefits of LHB coaching

– This type of coach can run at a maximum speed of 200 km per hour

– Rubber padding inside the coach to avoid injury

– The room is made of stainless steel and aluminum

– Anti-telescopic technology as a shock observer in an accident

– The bogies do not climb on each other’s necks during the accident

– Decreased number of casualties

– Modern pneumatic disc brake system in every coach since 2010

This type of car is being used in Indian Railways. However, its speed is very slow.

Read more-NBDA welcomes news channel’s directive to return TRP ratings, window of room for improvement

Where is the LHB room made?

Railway Coach Factory Kapurthala

Integral Coach Factory

The Rail Coach Factory Rae Bareli has plans to produce 1000 coaches every year.

Indian Railways is now facing the challenge of replacing all the old coaches with new ones of LAB technology. Mamata Banerjee started that work when she was the Railway Minister. However, the train passengers are still paying for not using the LHB coach properly.