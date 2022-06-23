Menu
Search
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Horror thriller ‘Rish’ releases on 24th June

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Date:

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti Pic: Surhid Ghosh

‘Rish’, a film by Preetam Mukherjee is all set to hit the silver screen on 24th June. This horror thriller stars Sourav Das, Darshana Banik, Chandrayee Ghosh, Rumki Chatterjee, Piyali Mukherjee and the child artist Kiana Mukherjee.

Debarati Bhowmick’s storyline revolves around a little girl who is possessed by an evil soul which is trying to kill her and her family. After Abir(Sourav) and Mandira( Darshana) came back from the hospital by vaccinating their daughter Fiona (Kiana), their lives took a 180 degree turn. Fiona started behaving rather oddly and they found out that she has been possessed by an evil soul. Soon they took the help of Mother Percy (Chandrayee) to find out the real truth. Abir was very tensed about Fiona’s health, which was detoriating fast. Mother Percy performs an exorcism and comes to know the truth behind Fiona’s possession by the evil soul. What was the truth? Will Abir be shocked to learn it? What will happen to the Roy family thereafter? Will Mother Percy be able to save the family? All these questions will be answered in the film which seems to be quite interesting.

Director Preetam Mukherjee and his team looked very confident about the film at the release date announcement event at One Sip. It remains to be seen whether ‘Rish’, the spine chilling horror thriller, can create a sensation at the box office.

Mahiyan Chakrabarti

See author's posts

Previous articleMamata Banerjee on Maharashtra Crisis: New schedule in Maharashtra due to presidential election? Standing next to Uddhav, Mamata launched a scathing attack on the BJP
Next articleForward Bloc || Pulling the rope all day with the flag, the debate on the foundation day in the forward block
Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]

Popular

More like this
Related

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL