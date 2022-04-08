Horse travel by train, arrested horse owner – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: There was a time when the train pulled horses Now, of course, the Ultapuran horse is going on the train. Again, he is not on the train. The horse went to the vendor compartment of the local train. Rail started searching for his source. Because there is no rule to take a horse by train (Horse in Train).

Rail contacted the state police on the basis of the viral image. Horse owner Gofur Ali Mollah was arrested on Friday in collaboration with Sonarpur police He has been charged under three sections of the Indian Railways Rules or Act. The railways have been accused of illegal travel, illegal occupation of land, and traveling without permission. According to railway sources, they received a picture of a horse riding on a train at 8:45 pm on Thursday. Seeing that picture, they started searching It is learned that Gofur took the horse from South Durgapur station. He traveled a total of 23 km. After 6 stations he got down at Netra station.

Passengers became enthusiastic after seeing the horse ride in the vendor room They started taking selfies. Seeing that, it is known that the horse has hit the train. A large part of the passengers raised the question of how the horse was taken by train? Eklavya Chakraborty, chief public relations officer of Eastern Railway, said, “There is no way to take a horse by train in this way. Being a remote station from Sealdah, it is not always possible to monitor. However, there are police in the women’s compartment on the night train. We have asked for a report from the railway staff. “

At the same time, the railways have requested that those who took selfies should have taken down the horse and its owner. At the same time contact the railway helpline 7 Otherwise, the railway workers complained. In the future, the railways will run a campaign to make people aware of this issue. According to the rules of the railway, why no horse or animal can be taken. Pet Cat or Pet Dog can be taken But in the first class room you have to go in dog box or cat box. But if you want to take a horse, you have to book a wagon. In this case no rules were obeyed So the railways are taking legal action.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: April 08, 2022, 16:01 IST

Tags: Horse, Kolkata