January 24, 2022

Hot water was poured on her body, while she was feeding helpless dogs

2 hours ago


#Kolkata: The unrest over the feeding of the Sarmeys, and the arrest of the professor on the charge of Assault of a Professor. Dhrita’s name is Biswapriya Roy. Chitpur police have arrested a Lady Brabourne College professor on charges of assaulting a professor during the unrest over feeding street vendors. According to the professor, Lady has been working with the animals in the area for three years. He loves everything from treating the stray animals in the neighborhood to feeding and vaccinating them. He also has a volunteer organization that takes care of the pathfinders. The professor claimed that on Sunday afternoon, there was unrest in Paikpara area over feeding some sarmeyas. A few days ago, he came to know that hot water had been poured on some Sarmeyers in that neighborhood. And she and her husband went to feed them for the last three days.

The dogs in the area littered the area, claiming that a local man had obstructed the feeding of the world-famous Roy Sarmey. According to the professor, Biswapriya caused a lot of unrest with some residents. He even came down from the house and used abusive language. After that, when he protested, he was allegedly assaulted by removing the shawl of the professor’s body (Assault of a Professor). He even gave a wink to the world. Her husband was allegedly beaten and beaten during the protest.

The Lady Brabourne College professor recorded a video of the whole incident and posted it on social media in protest. He went to Chitpur police station and lodged a defamation suit against the accused Bishwapriya Roy. Based on his written complaint, the police filed a case against the accused under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. Biswapriya Roy has been arrested from his home. When Dhrita was produced in the Sealdah court on Monday, the court ordered him to be kept in jail till January 26. According to police sources, 164 or secret statements of the victim will be taken prisoner on that day.

Arpita Hazra

Published by:Uddalak B

First published:

Published by News18 Bangla

