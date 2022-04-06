How did the medicine of Bangladesh come to Bengal? Department of Health explained the mystery – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The secret of Bangladeshi medicine given to the patients from Kanthi Sub-Divisional Hospital is 7 According to the State Health Department, the medicine was donated by Bangladesh to the Government of India The central government gave that medicine to the state After visiting the Central Medical Store in Kolkata, the same medicine reached Kanthi Hospital in East Midnapore

Bangladeshi medicines are being given from government hospitals, the news caused a stir in Kanthi on Tuesday The antibiotic drug, called doxycycline, had various inscriptions on it, such as the resources of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Bangladesh. At the same time, another drug made in Bangladesh called Sephradine was being given to the patients in the state hospital.

The superintendent of the hospital could not say anything about it He said the medicine was provided by the state health department Tamluk MP Divyendu Adhikari also demanded an inquiry into where the Bangladeshi drugs came from. The health department also started research

On the same day, the state health officer Ajay Chakraborty said that the medicine provided by the Bangladesh government was handed over to the Central Medical Store in Kolkata. From there, the drugs are sent to Nandigram Health District, East Midnapore, Howrah and various government hospitals and health centers in the 24 parganas. That medicine has been given to the patients from Kanthi sub-divisional hospital State Health Department claims that there is nothing controversial in this

