March 23, 2022

How far has the investigation gone? Mamata in a high level meeting before leaving for Rampurhat – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a high level meeting on Rampurhat Violence. Apart from Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, Home Secretary BP Gopalika was also present at the meeting Tomorrow, on Thursday, the Chief Minister will go to Bogtui village Earlier, Mamata Banerjee was briefed on the latest developments in the investigation at a high-level meeting in Navanne.

On the same day, the Chief Minister opened his mouth about the Rampurhat incident at a function at Netaji Indoor Stadium. There, he said, no concession will be given to the culprits in the Rampurhat incident At the same time, the Chief Minister said that there may have been a conspiracy in Rampurhat to discredit the state government.

Read more: ‘No one will get a discount’, Mamata Banerjee is going to Rampurhat on Thursday alleging conspiracy!

According to sources, the Chief Minister held a high-level meeting in Navanne on the same day after returning from Netaji Indoor Stadium. During the meeting, the Chief Minister also called on the DG of State Police and ADG CID Gyanwant Singh, a member of the SIT in charge of investigating the Rampurhat incident. According to sources, top officials of the state administration may also visit Rampurhat along with the Chief Minister tomorrow.

Chief Minister Netaji said from the indoor meeting that he wanted to go to Rampurhat on the same day But since the BJP MLAs are going there today, he has decided to go to Rampurhat tomorrow, the chief minister said. On the same day, Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay told the Lok Sabha that police had already arrested 20 people in connection with the Rampurhat incident.

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, Rampurhat Violence



