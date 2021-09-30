September 30, 2021

How many kites have you seen in your life? Now go to this mandapa in Pujo and mix it up …– News18 Bangla

7 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Do you know where the dragon was born? Just what is kite flying in Bishwakarma Pujo! How many kites have you seen in your life? If you have such curiosity about kites, you can take a tour of the Pathuriaghata Sammilita Malapara Public Durgotsab Mandapa (Durga Puja 2021) with the child of the family.

. .

. .

. .

. .

This time the game will be in Malapara! However, this game is not political or a field game like cricket football. Family play items on the roof of the house. Pathuriaghata Combined Malapara Public Durgotsab is organized by Malapara Athletic Club. So this time the game will be, but the theme of the puja is “Rangberanger Mela / This time it will be a kite game” (Durga Puja 2021). Petakati Chandial must be there. Pellai size kite will have Pellai size latai. Whether that latai or not will turn again by itself.

Read more: Maya creates illusion in the enchanted world, new art form in Pujo Masterda Smriti Sangha!

Somewhere Swami Vivekananda and somewhere Mother Teresa’s face in a huge circle. Cricket icon Virat Kohli and football prince Maradona will be there along with the scholars. Entrepreneurs claim that the kite first originated in China about 3,000 years ago. However, the introduction of kites in Europe in less than 2000 years. Apart from India, kite flying is a popular sport in the subcontinent. Not only Bishwakarma but also Saraswati Pujo Kshatriya and colorful kite game in the sky in various festivals across India (Durga Puja 2021).

Biswajit Saha

Published by:Raima Chakraborty

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Milk Powder adulteration racket: Kolkata Police Enforcement Branch raids in Barabazar

33 mins ago admin

Bhabanipore By Election: Whose profit is more? Two digits of two flowers, look!

54 mins ago admin

Skincare Routine – Less is More!

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

How many kites have you seen in your life? Now go to this mandapa in Pujo and mix it up …– News18 Bangla

7 mins ago admin

Milk Powder adulteration racket: Kolkata Police Enforcement Branch raids in Barabazar

33 mins ago admin

Bhabanipore By Election: Whose profit is more? Two digits of two flowers, look!

54 mins ago admin

Skincare Routine – Less is More!

1 hour ago admin

Hindustan Awami Morcha agent BJP leader Kalyan! Trinamool alleges fraud – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin