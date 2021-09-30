How many kites have you seen in your life? Now go to this mandapa in Pujo and mix it up …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Do you know where the dragon was born? Just what is kite flying in Bishwakarma Pujo! How many kites have you seen in your life? If you have such curiosity about kites, you can take a tour of the Pathuriaghata Sammilita Malapara Public Durgotsab Mandapa (Durga Puja 2021) with the child of the family.

This time the game will be in Malapara! However, this game is not political or a field game like cricket football. Family play items on the roof of the house. Pathuriaghata Combined Malapara Public Durgotsab is organized by Malapara Athletic Club. So this time the game will be, but the theme of the puja is “Rangberanger Mela / This time it will be a kite game” (Durga Puja 2021). Petakati Chandial must be there. Pellai size kite will have Pellai size latai. Whether that latai or not will turn again by itself.

Somewhere Swami Vivekananda and somewhere Mother Teresa’s face in a huge circle. Cricket icon Virat Kohli and football prince Maradona will be there along with the scholars. Entrepreneurs claim that the kite first originated in China about 3,000 years ago. However, the introduction of kites in Europe in less than 2000 years. Apart from India, kite flying is a popular sport in the subcontinent. Not only Bishwakarma but also Saraswati Pujo Kshatriya and colorful kite game in the sky in various festivals across India (Durga Puja 2021).

Biswajit Saha