‘How many times will a kingdom float? I will write a letter to the Prime Minister ‘, the cannon of the Chief Minister against the Center – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the morning, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the flooded area of ​​Arambagh and fired at the Center. Target Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC). He (Mamata Banerjee) complained that even if he develops, the money is ‘going to the water’ (Mamata Banerjee on DVC Man Made Flood). The situation may be such that compensation may be sought from the DVC, Mamata Banerjee warned on Saturday morning. After an important meeting with the Disaster Management Office in Navanne in the afternoon, Mamata Banerjee (DVC Man Made Flood) once again lodged a complaint against the Center.

Mamata said on Saturday afternoon in Navanne, ‘The way water has been released, it cannot be called anything but crime. Why didn’t you talk to us before? The villages would not have been flooded if five thousand ten thousand cusecs of water had been released. We have agreed, we will seek compensation. I will tell the central government to take action against DVC. The Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee on DVC Man Made Flood) again complained that ‘Man Made’ is flooding in Bengal as a result of DVC’s release of Aizawl. Mamata also said that she would write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking compensation.

The Chief Minister complained, ‘DVC has to take the responsibility for the damage caused by the release of water. I will write a letter to the Prime Minister myself. I also asked the Agriculture Secretary to write a letter to the Cabinet Secretary of the Central Government. How many times will a state float? We will not allow DVC to destroy the crops of the land by flooding again and again. He claimed that 49,000 cusecs of water was released from Maithon Dam at 12 noon on Thursday. Again one lakh cusecs of water is released at a time. One lakh 25 thousand cusecs of water was released at 8.30 pm. The Chief Minister further claimed that the Jharkhand government had released 60,000 cusecs of water at 3 pm on the same day. On Thursday morning, Mamata claimed that another 120,000 cusecs of water had been released.

The Chief Minister’s question, ‘Why the canal will not be reformed? Why not repair the dam? Why not dredging? ‘ He claimed that one lakh 50 thousand water was released at 8 am on October 1. After that another one lakh 25 thousand cusecs of water has been released. In addition, one lakh 10 thousand and 95 thousand cusecs of water was released twice on the same day. In all, over 1 million cusecs of water has been released. The Chief Minister also said that a request would be made to the Jharkhand government to repair the dam.

