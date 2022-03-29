How much money did you buy the job? Court questions teacher in SSC case – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: There were allegations that he failed the SSC ninth-tenth examination and got the job. This time it is added to give appointment recommendation letter after the expiry of the recruitment list. Such shocking information came to light on Tuesday. The matter will become clear only after seeing the events of the court. Gurupada Gharai appeared in Room No. 16 of the High Court at 4.30 pm on Tuesday. Complaints against him Despite failing the first State Level Selection Test (SLST) conducted by SSC, he got the job even though he did not get a place in the merit list. Seeing him in the courtroom, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay left a series of questions for the purpose of accusing Gurupada Gharai of getting a fake job.

The judge asked, how much money did you buy the job? Who sold you the job? Does RTI give jobs? Gurupada replied without hesitation, I gave the test well. This was my last SSC. I travel alone for a job. The number increases after RTI. SSC calls and gives job recommendation letter. Surely my name came up for the job, so gave the job. I don’t know if the name was in the merit list.

Read more: The temporary party office on the side of the bypass is the Trinamool Congress

Hearing the reply, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay gave a stern rebuke. “I will hand you over to DIG CID,” he said. I will send you to the officers of the anti-riding section. I’ll send it tomorrow. DIG CID will interrogate you in detail. Tell the truth. Your picture does not match with your admit card. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay commented that even though his name was not in the merit list, how did he get a job in SSC. Your name was not on any waiting merit list.

Read more: In the midst of the Bogatui incident, the Mandal is in great danger, a big blow to the High Court! What happened?

SSC informed the court that the recruitment list has expired on 19/12/2019. Lawyer Firdaus Shamim said the court should keep a record of the matter. On the very day after the expiration date of the ninth-tenth class teacher recruitment list, 20/12/2019 interview and on the same day the SSC gives the appointment recommendation letter to Gurupada Gharai. That is why Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, on the basis of preliminary information, directed the DI of Murshidabad to suspend his salary as the appointment of Gurupada Gharai was illegal. At 2 pm on Wednesday, he again directed the accused to appear in court.

Arnab Hazra

Published by:Uddalak B First published: March 29, 2022, 19:03 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court