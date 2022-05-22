#Kolkata: Multiple questions surrounding the deaths of two minors while rowing in the Rabindra Sarobar area. The club was closed on Sunday and Monday due to the incident. The incident took place while rowing at 4.40 pm on Saturday during Kalbaishakhi storm. Sauradip Chatterjee and Pushan Sadhu Khan died. Family members of other students are also in panic after the incident.

Parmita Roy, the mother of one of the students who came rowing in this club, raised a question. Since then she has been afraid to send her son. He is terrified. His question was, what was the permission to go into the water despite the forecast of Kalbaishakhi storm? How do you die despite knowing how to swim? Why didn't Cox (who was pointing) ask to come ashore despite seeing the storm situation? Follow boats should have been kept. Why not?

If there was an accident while rowing, there would have been a rescue boat to survive. But recently it was stopped due to environmental pollution. If there was a boat or an alternative there would be an attempt to save. Environmentalists claim that putting diesel petrol boats in the water pollutes the environment. If it is shut down, then the question arises as to why the battery boat did not exist.

Life jackets are never provided in rowing. Permita claims that such boats sometimes turn upside down. But in the case of what happened to him, security should be increased. Clubs, Cox, environmentalists all have their own sayings. Then who is responsible? Not a boat on the day of the incident. Multiple boats were practicing.

In that case, is it possible to monitor a large area like Rabindra Sarobar? Security should be kept tight. Multiple questions are being raised about the deaths of two minor swimmers. The bodies of two juvenile swimmers were autopsied on Sunday. After that he was taken home. Members of the Stone family in mourning.

