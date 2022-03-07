March 7, 2022

How to respond to anti-slander in an hour? Today ‘Class’ at the grassroots – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: When it comes to informing the position of the party on social media or in the media, many times different leaders are giving different opinions At the center of which is the common man, the confusion is being created even among the activist supporters There are also allegations that some leaders are expressing personal views even when they are out of the party line Which is handing over arms to the opposition (TMC)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) organized a special workshop with party spokespersons to address all these confusions and lack of coordination. Today, Monday afternoon, the workshop was called in Salt Lake

The workshop will provide training on how to be active in the media, as well as through the media.

According to grassroots sources, several leaders, ministers, MPs and MLAs, including senior and junior members of the party, will be present at the workshop. If the opposition makes any complaint or spreads slander, the party spokespersons will have to respond within an hour That instruction will also be given to the party spokespersons from this day’s workshop In addition, it will be advisable to be aware of what is happening around

Recently, a number of senior leaders of the party have made the party miserable by making blatant comments through the media and society. Party spokespersons should also provide a counter-statement or party position as soon as possible to deal with any blatant remarks made by a party leader. That instruction will also be given to the party spokespersons from this day’s workshop

