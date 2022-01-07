How wife Subhashree Ganguly spending time in isolation Raj Chakraborty Reveals in Instagram do not miss it | How to spend time in isolation Subhashree? Raj leaked the ‘secret’! Watch … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Tolipara’s favorite pair ‘Raj-Subhashree’ (Raj Subhashree) again in the possession of Corona. On social media, Shubhshree Gangopadhyay himself said that he and Raj Chakrabarty are Raj positive. As a result, both are currently in quarantine. But the parents of any child will probably understand how difficult it is to leave little Evan and live in seclusion. Shubhshree is missing Yuvan all day long. And so the mother-son love affair is going on in another way. Babaji alias Raj Chakraborty of Yuvan shared the photo on his social media.

Read more: Can a character be understood in a moment just by looking at the structure of the finger? Learn how to recognize …

While counting the days of isolation, mother Subhashree (Raj Subhashree) is talking to her son, playing with him, making naughty videos. Yovan has just started talking to his parents. Raj or Subhashree (Subhashree Ganguly) does not want to miss a single moment of this beautiful time of his growing up. That’s why the star couple is keeping the boy’s mind in good condition by obeying Corona’s restrictions. The video was posted on Instagram on Friday by MLA-producer-director Raj Chakraborty.

Read more: Advertising touches mind, touches parents’ mind to return son Ad. Super Viral …

Raj Chakraborty was attacked by Corona in the first wave and Shubhshree Gangopadhyay in the second wave. This time in the third wave, the husband and wife have fallen into the clutches of Corona together. During the second wave, Raj Subhashree was engaged in electioneering in Badharakpur when Shubhshree became cowardly positive. However, after finishing his work, Baba Raj came to Calcutta and took care of Yuvaan. But this time they are both affected.

Read more: Covid-infected Raj Chakraborty for the second time, positive Shubhshree too! How is little Evan?

Shubhshree and Raj have kept themselves in isolation in the same room. Yuvan is with Nanny in a separate room. Director Mao has set himself apart in a unique room. Mother’s mind does not mean to stay away from the darling little Evan. Raj shared a video showing how Shubhshree is meeting Yuvan from Quarantine. Being in isolation, there is no way to meet the boy face to face. So mother Shubhshree is talking to Yuvan at face time. He was seen talking to the boy affectionately. He is looking at Ekaratti with both eyes. To share the video, netizens have prayed for the speedy recovery of the Rajshree couple.

A couple of days ago, Shubhshree wrote in a statement on social media that Corona had been attacked. We have separated ourselves. Those who have come in contact with us in the last 72 hours, please do not test the corona and keep yourself in isolation. Please be careful and wear a mask. We are right, with the blessings and love of all of you we will be saved from this danger. ‘ Raj Chakraborty also made a similar post. Both of them are now counting the time in seclusion to return to their son.