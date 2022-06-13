Menu
Monday, June 13, 2022
Kolkata Updates

How will the candidate in the panchayat? Preparations begin inside the grassroots – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: The ruling party has started preparations for the panchayat. The party supremo is holding booth level meetings in the districts. The issue of who will be the candidate in the panchayat is also being discussed. This time the ruling party is cautious about the candidates. Serve the people first, the message is grassroots. Be it old or new party and work to measure its performance (Trinamool Congress).

As a candidate, his contribution to the service will be important. How much is the public base? The Trinamool Congress wants to measure it in Nikti. And based on that report card, organizational responsibilities will match. Panchayat elections in the state next year. Before that, the Trinamool Congress is sorting out the block level. And there, along with the reports received from the people’s representatives, the real mass base of the leader of that bloc, the ability to mix with the people is being looked at. In fact, how much confidence people have in that leader. How much that leader can do. The ruling party wants to take seriously how the leader treats the people. Therefore, before forming a new committee at the block level, sorting is going on more than once.

The Trinamool Congress had earlier said that the block level committee would be announced in stages from May 20. The party has a keen eye on the committee so that it can start working with the people’s representatives before the panchayat elections. In this context, reports are being submitted from different assembly constituencies of the state within the ruling party. After seeing that report, the ruling party will take responsibility only after gathering more information about that leader about the real situation. The Trinamool Congress wants to resolve the whole issue with utmost transparency. The ruling party has been embroiled in controversy over the block president’s altercation with the MLA several times before. The riots had to be stopped by placing more than one top leader more than once So be careful team. So that such incidents do not happen again. Along with this, importance is being given so that no kind of corruption is involved. Therefore, if there is any allegation of corruption against anyone, the party will not give them responsibility.

Earlier, various complaints were received from Burdwan, Nadia, Dui Medinipur, Jhargram, Kochbihar, Jalpaiguri and Hughli. It has already been made clear that the party will not tolerate any unrest at the block level. The Trinamool is going to make it clear through this committee that the real goal of the Trinamool is to create public relations with the people.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: AITMC



Source link

