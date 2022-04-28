Howrah Bridge: Howrah Bridge is coming to an end at Gutkha Peak? As soon as the controversy arose, the Port Trust said it was ‘real’

#Kolkata: Bollywood has been practicing for the last few days with the advertisement of Panmasala. Recently, Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar was a part of a Pan Masala advertisement. Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn were already brand ambassadors of the company. As part of this advertising campaign, Akshay Kumar was angered by a number of netizens. Akshay later apologized for this. An IAS officer then questioned the celebrities on social media about a major issue related to gutkha and panmasala. And in that context he took pictures of Howrah Bridge. How the Howrah Bridge is being damaged due to gutkha was the main purpose of that post. This time the Calcutta Port Authority responded. The Howrah Bridge was not damaged due to gutkha or tobacco products. No pillars of Howrah Bridge were damaged. The Calcutta Port Authority made it clear.

Recently, several pictures of Howrah Bridge went viral on social media. One IAS posted that picture. Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar were tagged with that post. That picture went viral.

Kolkata Port Trust has said saliva laced with gutkha is corroding the iconic 70-year-old bridge. The Howrah Bridge is under attack from gutkha-chewers. shahrukh_35 @akshaykumar ajaydevgn SrBachchanSource: Google pic.twitter.com/sriVMIULig – Awanish Sharan (AwanishSharan) April 21, 2022

This time, the port authorities have made it clear that fiber guards have been provided on all the pillars of Howrah Bridge since 2014. In 2021, the old guard has been changed. The port authorities claim that regular health check-ups are also carried out at Rabindra Setu.

Although it was seen in the photo shared by the IAS officer, the color of the pillars of the bridge has also changed to red due to repeated gutkha picks in the same place. Tagging Shahrukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, he asked, ‘The Kolkata Port Trust says the 60-year-old iconic bridge has rusted due to spitting gutkha. And getting spoiled. Gutkha smugglers have attacked Howrah Bridge. The IAS shared another picture of Howrah Bridge and wrote, “Look at the great measures taken by the Calcutta Port Trust for the benefit of gutka lovers. Now those who are spitting gutka, they do not have to fall into any ‘crime’. At the same time, the bridge will be protected from ‘harmful chemicals of gutka’. Although the Bollywood stars did not open their mouths about it, the port authorities responded. And dispelled all allegations.

