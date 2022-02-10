Howrah-Delhi route will be the first use of ‘armor’ work will start soon – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced in the budget that Kavach technology will be used on 2,000 km of railways to make rail travel more secure. But what is this armor? This technology is already in use in the leading countries of the world. In the case of India, this technology, which is made in a completely indigenous way, has been given the name ‘Kavach’. This technology will basically work in two parts. One part will be attached to the track, the other locomotive (Kavach by Indian Railways).

Read more-Rain is forecast in both Bengals today, find out what the weather will be like in which district

The two parts will continue to communicate with each other. As a result, even if the loco pilot or other railway worker makes a mistake, the train will not cross the signal in any way. The use of this technology to reduce human error. The use of this technology can reduce the incidence of rail derailment, according to some railway officials. Rail wants to run high speed trains on Howrah-Delhi route. That technology will be used that way. Within the next three years, the 270 km section of the Eastern Railway will be completed with armor technology. This armor technology will even be used on the 327 km track of Sealdah and Howrah branches.

Arun Aurora, General Manager, Eastern Railway, said, “The use of this technology will be phased out in the coming days. This is going to be a perfect technology. ” What is ‘Kawaz’ or ‘Kavach’ system? It is an anti-collision device (ACD) network. It works based on radio communication, microprocessor and Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. The developers claim that this will help Indian Railways achieve its goal of ‘Zero Accident’.

Read more-Husband who killed his wife and wandered in the street with his severed head! The gruesome scene in Iran is viral

When two trains come close, the technology will help them accurately evaluate each other’s trajectory. This will help in initiating an ‘automatic’ breaking action if required. If they are considered to have a ‘risk of collision’, braking or warning will be sent automatically. This native anti-collision technology is SIL4 certified. This means that there is a possibility of a single error in 10,000 years. That is the sum of probability.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: February 10, 2022, 09:30 IST

Tags: Indian Railways