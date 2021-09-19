Howrah Metro | Almost ready Howrah Metro, the finishing touch of the deepest underground station in the country is underway

#Howrah: The deepest metro station in the country is slowly emerging. Work on the Howrah Metro, built along one of the busiest railway stations along the Hooghly River, is in full swing. So if you want to go deeper into the ground, you have to come to Howrah metro station in East West Metro project.

Howrah Metro has already been dubbed ‘The Deepest Subway Station’ by the Railway Board. Its depth is 30 meters. In that case, Chauribazar got the badge of yellow station for its depth of 25 meters. This time, the Howrah metro station was built at a depth of 32.004 meters (105 feet) with their ace.

Howrah Metro, east-west of the Kolkata Metro, has been called the ‘Key Station’. Because Howrah is the busiest in the country. The metro connecting this station cannot be said to be the busiest metro station. Officials of the Ministry of Railways have described the move to run this metro under the first river in the country as historic. The metro will run through a 30 meter deep river. There are two tunnels of 520 meters at the bottom of the river. Howrah at one end, Mahakaran at the other. The metro will take just one minute to reach this distance. This metro will run at a speed of 60 kilometers.

A pair of metros to reach Dharmatala from Howrah. Numerous passengers will leave the illusion of road and travel underground, the Railway Board officials are sure about this. According to the source, the construction work of Howrah Metro Station has been completed. This station is 105 feet below the ground. You have to wear four labels and five slabs to get down. Those who have difficulty breaking down stairs will use escalators. There is also a lift. That is why Metro Rail has kept all the systems modern. There are 12 escalators in this metro station. There are 6 lifts.

The four-storey station has control and mechanical rooms on the second and third floors. There are 3 platforms in total. Doors will open on both sides of the rack, regardless of the direction of the train, whether at Howrah Maidan or Mahakaran. Because this system is being kept to handle the passenger pressure.

The construction company had to get enough speed to build this station. Due to the proximity of the Hooghly River, the work had to be stopped for a while due to water pressure. Besides, while constructing the underground station, one had to keep an eye on the ground. Because multiple trains like Rajdhani, Duronto, Shatabdi travel from Howrah station. As a result, if any problem was created, there would be a risk of an accident. So we had to work very carefully. The construction of the metro station will be completed by 2022, the Railway Board said.