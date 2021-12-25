Howrah Municipality did not sign the bill, Jagdeep Dhankhar said after overcoming confusion – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: As news spread on Friday, Howrah Municipality Amendment Bill was signed by Governor Jagdeeo Dhankhar. According to the proposal of the bill, Bali municipality will be separated from Howrah The bill was sent to the governor about a month ago, but he did not sign it, asking for some explanations from the government. On the same day, the governor tweeted that he was still in his previous position (Howrah Municipality Election).

Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote on Twitter, “It is not true that the news spread in the media that Governor Howrah has signed the Purnigam Amendment Bill. The bill is under consideration under Article 200 of the Constitution as the information sought from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not yet been obtained.

Read more: ‘Even if it is over, it is not over’, the High Court has given a big instruction to the commission regarding the Calcutta pre-vote!

The state government and the state election commission have decided to hold the Howrah municipal elections together with Kolkata. But the plan was thwarted as the Howrah Municipality Amendment Bill was stuck in the Raj Bhavan

Reports in media that West Bengal Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has put his seal of approval on the Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 are not correct. It is under consideration under Article 200 of Constitution as inputs MataMamataOfficial are awaited. – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) December 25, 2021

The State Election Commission has informed the Calcutta High Court that it wants to hold polls in the rest of the state’s corporations on January 22. This includes Howrah 7 But since the governor did not sign the Howrah Municipality Amendment Bill, there was renewed uncertainty about when the Howrah polls would take place.

Read more: Big news! Dhankhar moving from the post of Acharya? In the state of intense conflict

In 2015, Bali municipality was added to Howrah municipality At that time 35 wards of Bali were broken down into 16 wards As a result, the number of wards in Howrah Municipality increased to 7

However, the state government decided to separate Bali from Howrah before the referendum Opposition groups called for the beleagured PM to resign The state government, however, claimed that the decision to separate Bali from Howrah was taken for administrative convenience The bill to separate Bali from Howrah was passed in the assembly and sent to the governor for approval. Although the governor did not sign the bill